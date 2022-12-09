Small town girl Laura Hollis has just finally moved out to go to Silas University. When her missing roommate is replaced without explanation, Laura vows to find out what is happening on campus while she deals with her new roomy... a vampire. Based on the J. Sheridan Le Fanu novella.
|Elise Bauman
|Laura Eileen Hollis
|Natasha Negovanlis
|Carmilla "Carm" Karnstein
|Annie Briggs
|Lola "Perr" Perry / Lilita Morgan (The Dean)
|Kaitlyn Alexander
|S. "LaF" LaFontaine
|Sophia Walker
|Matska "Mattie" Belmonde
