Carmilla

  • Fantasy
  • Drama
  • Comedy

Director

Spencer Maybee

Studio

U by Kotex

Small town girl Laura Hollis has just finally moved out to go to Silas University. When her missing roommate is replaced without explanation, Laura vows to find out what is happening on campus while she deals with her new roomy... a vampire. Based on the J. Sheridan Le Fanu novella.

Cast

Elise BaumanLaura Eileen Hollis
Natasha NegovanlisCarmilla "Carm" Karnstein
Annie BriggsLola "Perr" Perry / Lilita Morgan (The Dean)
Kaitlyn AlexanderS. "LaF" LaFontaine
Sophia WalkerMatska "Mattie" Belmonde

Images

