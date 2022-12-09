Not Available

Carnival Row

  • Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Amazon Studios

In a mystical and dark city filled with humans, fairies and other creatures, a police detective investigates a series of gruesome murders leveled against the fairy population. During his investigation, the detective becomes the prime suspect and must find the real killer to clear his name.

Cast

Orlando BloomRycroft 'Philo' Philostrate
Cara DelevingneVignette Stonemoss
David GyasiAgreus
Karla CromeTourmaline Larou
Indira VarmaPiety Breakspear
Tamzin MerchantImogen Spurnrose

View Full Cast >

Images

67 More Images