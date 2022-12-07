Not Available

Cat Street

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

NHK

A story about a talented child actress who wins back her dream after retiring from acting. Keito was once a popular child actress, but she had shut herself away from society for 10 years after a traumatic acting incident. She is now 17 years old and incidentally enrolls to a free school for dropouts where she makes true friends. Together, they build trust and find the meaning of life.

Cast

Mitsuki TanimuraAoyama Keito
Ryo KatsujiMine Koichi
Tomoka KurokawaNoda Momiji
Ryô KimuraSuzuki Gota
Hideo IshiguroHarasawa Taiyo
Moe AraiAoyama Chika

