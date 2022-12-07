Cat Street

A story about a talented child actress who wins back her dream after retiring from acting. Keito was once a popular child actress, but she had shut herself away from society for 10 years after a traumatic acting incident. She is now 17 years old and incidentally enrolls to a free school for dropouts where she makes true friends. Together, they build trust and find the meaning of life.
|Mitsuki Tanimura
|Aoyama Keito
|Ryo Katsuji
|Mine Koichi
|Tomoka Kurokawa
|Noda Momiji
|Ryô Kimura
|Suzuki Gota
|Hideo Ishiguro
|Harasawa Taiyo
|Moe Arai
|Aoyama Chika
