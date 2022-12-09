Cathedral of the Sea

In the 14th century, Barcelona is experiencing one of its most prosperous moments. The city has grown to La Ribera, a fishing district in which the largest Marian temple ever known is built: Santa María del Mar. But the construction runs parallel to Arnau Estanyol, a serf of the land who, fleeing the abuses of The feudal lords of the countryside take refuge in Barcelona.
|Aitor Luna
|Arnau Estanyol
|Pablo Derqui
|Joan
|Michelle Jenner
|Mar
|Daniel Grao
|Bernat Estanyol
|Andrea Duro
|Aledis
|Nora Navas
|Guiamona Puig
