Cathedral of the Sea

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

TV3

In the 14th century, Barcelona is experiencing one of its most prosperous moments. The city has grown to La Ribera, a fishing district in which the largest Marian temple ever known is built: Santa María del Mar. But the construction runs parallel to Arnau Estanyol, a serf of the land who, fleeing the abuses of The feudal lords of the countryside take refuge in Barcelona.

Cast

Aitor LunaArnau Estanyol
Pablo DerquiJoan
Michelle JennerMar
Daniel GraoBernat Estanyol
Andrea DuroAledis
Nora NavasGuiamona Puig

