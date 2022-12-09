Cells at Work!

Follow This is a story about you. A tale about the inside of your body... According to a new study, the human body costs of approximately 37 trillion cells. These cells are hard at work every day within a world that is your body. From the oxygen carrying Red Blood Cells to the bacteria fighting White Blood Cells, get to know the unsung heroes and the drama that unfolds inside of you!
|Daisuke Ono
|Killer T Saibou
|Mao Ichimichi
|Kousankyuu
|Tomoaki Maeno
|Hakkekkyuu (Kouchuukyuu)
|Kana Hanazawa
|Sekkekkyuu
|Shouya Chiba
|B Saibou
|Hiroyuki Yoshino
|Haienkyuukin
