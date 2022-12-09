Not Available

Cells at Work!

  • Comedy
  • Animation

Director

Kenichi Suzuki

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

David Production

Follow This is a story about you. A tale about the inside of your body... According to a new study, the human body costs of approximately 37 trillion cells. These cells are hard at work every day within a world that is your body. From the oxygen carrying Red Blood Cells to the bacteria fighting White Blood Cells, get to know the unsung heroes and the drama that unfolds inside of you!

Cast

Daisuke OnoKiller T Saibou
Mao IchimichiKousankyuu
Tomoaki MaenoHakkekkyuu (Kouchuukyuu)
Kana HanazawaSekkekkyuu
Shouya ChibaB Saibou
Hiroyuki YoshinoHaienkyuukin

