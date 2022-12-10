Not Available

Could it be coincidence that on the day that An Zaiyong, a respected, high-profile anchor of BIGTV News, is about to expose a major corporate scandal, he is suddenly arrested for killing his girlfriend? As his fellow news journalists cover the sensational news, Zaiyong not only loses his job but also all of his friends. Leading the charge of the “trial by media” is tabloid reporter Hong Xiaolu of Channel X. But could Xiaolu turn out to be his only ally in investigating the wrongful charges to help clear Zaiyong’s name and prove his innocence?