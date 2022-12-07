Not Available

Could it be coincidence that on the day that An Zai Yong (Joe Cheng), a respected, high-profile anchor of BIGTV News, is about to expose a major corporate scandal, he is suddenly arrested for killing his girlfriend? As his fellow news journalists cover the sensational news, Zai Yong not only loses his job but also all of his friends. Leading the charge of the “trial by media” is tabloid reporter Hong Xiao Lu (Amber Kuo) of Channel X. But could Xiao Lu turn out to be his only ally in investigating the wrongful charges to help clear Zai Yong’s name and prove his innocence?