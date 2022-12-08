Chapolin Colorado

Not Available

El Chapulín Colorado (English: The Red Grasshopper) is a Mexican television series that ran from 1972 to 1981 and parodied superhero shows. It was created by Roberto Gómez Bolaños (Chespirito), a Mexican comedian and TV producer, It was first aired in Mexico by Canal de las Estrellas in 1970, but then was aired across Latin America and Spain until 1981, alongside El Chavo, which shared the same cast of actors. Both shows are incredibly enduring as they still are constantly re-run, and have won back some of their popularity in several countries such as Colombia, where it has aired in competition with The Simpsons (which has a character based on him). The name translates literally in English as "The Red Grasshopper" (the word chapulín is of Nahuatl or Aztec origin, and a current part of Mexican Spanish). It is also known in Brazil as "Vermelhinho" ("Little Red") and "Polegar Vermelho" ("Red Thumb") in allusion to the famous fairy tale character Tom Thumb.