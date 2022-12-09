Berlin, 1888. After penniless Ida’s life is saved at the Charité Hospital she must work off the treatment costs. While she becomes acquainted with the most brilliant physicians of this era at the world-famous hospital, the self-determined young woman discovers her passion for medicine.
|Mala Emde
|Anni Waldhausen
|Ulrich Noethen
|Ferdinand Sauerbruch
|Jannik Schümann
|Otto Marquardt
|Luise Wolfram
|Margot Sauerbruch
|Artjom Gilz
|Artur Waldhausen
|Jacob Matschenz
|Martin Schelling
View Full Cast >