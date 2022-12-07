Not Available

Cheese Slices explores the fascinating story behind some of the world's best loved cheese. This unique series provides an entertaining glimpse of how traditional benchmark cheeses are made and explores the passion and skill of those who make them. Presented by Master of Cheese Will Studd, this series reveals why hand made cheeses have continued to survive and prosper in a world increasingly dominated by predictable industrial brands and provides an entertaining glimpse on why preserving the wonderful diversity of these regional cheeses is so important, as well as looking at the passion and skill of those responsible for creating them.