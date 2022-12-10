Chef Is A Great Detective

Not Available

Mifune Shinobu is a chef for a French restaurant. He learned French cooking at restaurants in the countryside of France more than 10 years ago. Shinobu doesn’t talk much and he is calm, but he has a warm heart and he is considerate of other people. He isn't interested in achieving success as a chef and he only cares about healing people with his food. He also has an excellent memory and remembers the smallest of details. Shinobu is also a great private detective, who solves customers' problems or worries.