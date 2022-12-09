Police Captain Kader Cherif knows the city like the back of his hand, and, as someone could say, never leaves his duty, because his apartment located on the first floor of the building opposite to the police station. He is assigned to investigate unusual murders in Lyon. Of course, he is using only legitimate methods which sometimes seem to be unusual and are displeasing his new partner Adeline Briard, police captain as well.
|Abdelhafid Meltasi
|Kader Chérif
|Carole Bianic
|Adeline Briard
|Mélèze Bouzid
|Sarah Chérif
|Elodie Hesme
|Déborah Atlan
|François Bureloup
|Joël Baudemont
|Clémence Thioly
|Stéphanie Giraud
