Cherif

  • Crime

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Making Prod

Police Captain Kader Cherif knows the city like the back of his hand, and, as someone could say, never leaves his duty, because his apartment located on the first floor of the building opposite to the police station. He is assigned to investigate unusual murders in Lyon. Of course, he is using only legitimate methods which sometimes seem to be unusual and are displeasing his new partner Adeline Briard, police captain as well.

Cast

Abdelhafid MeltasiKader Chérif
Carole BianicAdeline Briard
Mélèze BouzidSarah Chérif
Elodie HesmeDéborah Atlan
François BureloupJoël Baudemont
Clémence ThiolyStéphanie Giraud

