Childless Comfort

  • Comedy
  • Family
  • Romance

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

A drama about three generations of the Ahn family: elderly couple, their three sons and their wives and their grandchildren living under one roof and how communication and love in a family through quarrels, reconciles, and relationships between parents, children and couples. The story include social matter about a smart, highly educated, and trusthy the only granddaughter of Ahn family becomes a single mother causes big trouble in family and discrimination she faces from society.

Cast

