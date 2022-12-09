City on a Hill

In early 90s Boston, an African-American District Attorney comes in from Brooklyn advocating change and forms an unlikely alliance with a corrupt yet venerated FBI veteran invested in maintaining the status quo. Together they take on a family of armored car robbers from Charlestown in a case that grows to encompass and eventually upend Boston’s city-wide criminal justice system.
|Kevin Bacon
|Jackie Rohr
|Aldis Hodge
|Decourcy Ward
|Jonathan Tucker
|Frankie Ryan
|Mark O'Brien
|Jimmy Ryan
|Jill Hennessy
|Jenny Rohr
|Lauren E. Banks
|Siobhan Quays
