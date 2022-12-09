The sixth formers of Coal Hill School all have their own secrets and wants. They have to deal with the stresses of everyday life, including friends, parents, school work, sex, and sorrow, and also the horrors that come from time travel. The Doctor and his time-travelling have made the walls of space and time stretch thin, and monsters beyond imagining are planning to break through and wreak havoc upon the Earth.
|Vivian Oparah
|Tanya
|Aaron Gregory Austin
|Charlie
|Fady Elsayed
|Ram Singh
|Sophie C. Hopkins
|April
|Katherine Kelly
|Miss Quill
|Pooja Shah
|Miss Shah
