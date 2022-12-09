Not Available

Cobra Kai

  • Drama
  • Action
  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Hurwitz & Schlossberg Productions

Cobra Kai takes place 30 years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament and finds Johnny Lawrence on the hunt for redemption by reopening the infamous Cobra Kai karate dojo. This reignites his old rivalry with the successful Daniel LaRusso, who has been working to maintain the balance in his life without mentor Mr. Miyagi.

Cast

Ralph MacchioDaniel LaRusso
William ZabkaJohnny Lawrence
Xolo MariduenaMiguel Diaz
Mary MouserSamantha LaRusso
Tanner BuchananRobby Keene
Courtney HenggelerAmanda LaRusso

