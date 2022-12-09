Not Available

Code of a Killer

  • Crime
  • Drama

Director

James Strong

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

World Productions

Code of a Killer is based on the extraordinary true story of Alec Jeffreys’ discovery of DNA fingerprinting and its first use by Detective Chief Superintendent David Baker in catching a double murderer. The drama focuses on how Jeffreys’ science and Baker’s investigative vision created the single biggest leap in the history of criminal investigation.

Cast

David ThrelfallDCS David Baker
John SimmAlec Jeffreys
Anna MadeleySue Jeffreys
Andrew TiernanDS Geoff Taylor
Lorcan CranitchDI Alan Madden
Dorothy AtkinsonBarbara Ashworth

