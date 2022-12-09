Code of a Killer is based on the extraordinary true story of Alec Jeffreys’ discovery of DNA fingerprinting and its first use by Detective Chief Superintendent David Baker in catching a double murderer. The drama focuses on how Jeffreys’ science and Baker’s investigative vision created the single biggest leap in the history of criminal investigation.
|David Threlfall
|DCS David Baker
|John Simm
|Alec Jeffreys
|Anna Madeley
|Sue Jeffreys
|Andrew Tiernan
|DS Geoff Taylor
|Lorcan Cranitch
|DI Alan Madden
|Dorothy Atkinson
|Barbara Ashworth
