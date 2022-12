Not Available

Começar de Novo is a Brazilian telenovela produced by Rede Globo and displayed in its traditional schedule of 19 hours between 30 August 2004 and April 16, 2005. Presented Natália do Vale, Marcos Paulo, Eva Wilma, Werner Schünemann, Carlos Vereza, Giselle Itié, Vladimir Brichta, Carolina Ferraz and Marília Pêra in the lead roles.