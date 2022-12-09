Take a close and intimate look at several individuals as they come out to the most significant people in their lives. Each episode follows the coming out story of one person from the moment they make the initial decision to disclose their sexual identity, to the final coming out encounter. Some receive positive support and affirmation while others face rejection and disappointment. These coming out stories offer a real look at the challenges, reactions, and rewards of coming to terms with one's sexual identity.
