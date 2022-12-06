Not Available

Containment

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Warner Bros. Television

The series follows an epidemic that breaks out in Atlanta, leaving the large city quarantined and those stuck on the inside fighting for their lives. The drama tells the story of loved ones torn apart, and how the society that grows inside the cordon reveals both the devolution of humanity and the birth of unlikely heroes.

Cast

Chris WoodJake Riley
George YoungDr. Victor Cannerts
Kristen GutoskieKatie Frank
Christina Marie MosesJana Mayfield
Trevor St. JohnLeo
David GyasiAlex 'Lex' Carnahan

Images