Containment

The series follows an epidemic that breaks out in Atlanta, leaving the large city quarantined and those stuck on the inside fighting for their lives. The drama tells the story of loved ones torn apart, and how the society that grows inside the cordon reveals both the devolution of humanity and the birth of unlikely heroes.
|Chris Wood
|Jake Riley
|George Young
|Dr. Victor Cannerts
|Kristen Gutoskie
|Katie Frank
|Christina Marie Moses
|Jana Mayfield
|Trevor St. John
|Leo
|David Gyasi
|Alex 'Lex' Carnahan
