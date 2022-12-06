Coronation Street (colloquially known as Corrie, Corro, or The Street) is an award-winning prime time soap opera set and produced in Manchester created by Tony Warren. It is the longest running and most watched soap opera on British television. It was first broadcast on 9 December 1960, made by Granada Television (now ITV Studios) and broadcast in all regions of ITV almost throughout its existence.
|Simon Gregson
|Steve McDonald
|William Roache
|Ken Barlow
|Julia Goulding
|Shona Ramsey
|Barbara Knox
|Rita Sullivan
|Michael Le Vell
|Kevin Webster
|Sue Nicholls
|Audrey Roberts
View Full Cast >