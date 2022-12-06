"Covert Affairs" centers on a young CIA operative, Annie Walker, mysteriously summoned to headquarters for duty as a field operative. While Annie believes she's been promoted for her exceptional linguistic skills, there may be something or someone from her past that her CIA bosses are really after. Auggie Anderson is a CIA military intelligence agent who was blinded while on assignment and is Annie's guide in this world of bureaucracy, excitement and intrigue.
|Piper Perabo
|Annie Walker
|Christopher Gorham
|Auggie Anderson
|Kari Matchett
|Joan Campbell
|Peter Gallagher
|Arthur Campbell
|Nic Bishop
|Ryan McQuaid
|Hill Harper
|Calder Michaels
