Covert Affairs

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Crime

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

"Covert Affairs" centers on a young CIA operative, Annie Walker, mysteriously summoned to headquarters for duty as a field operative. While Annie believes she's been promoted for her exceptional linguistic skills, there may be something or someone from her past that her CIA bosses are really after. Auggie Anderson is a CIA military intelligence agent who was blinded while on assignment and is Annie's guide in this world of bureaucracy, excitement and intrigue.

Cast

Piper PeraboAnnie Walker
Christopher GorhamAuggie Anderson
Kari MatchettJoan Campbell
Peter GallagherArthur Campbell
Nic BishopRyan McQuaid
Hill HarperCalder Michaels

Images

