Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

Rebecca Bunch is a successful, driven, and possibly crazy young woman who impulsively gives up everything her partnership at a prestigious law firm and her upscale apartment in Manhattan in a desperate attempt to find love and happiness in that exotic hotbed of romance and adventure: suburban West Covina, CA.
|Rachel Bloom
|Rebecca Bunch
|Donna Lynne Champlin
|Paula Proctor
|Vincent Rodriguez III
|Josh Chan
|Pete Gardner
|Darryl Whitefeather
|Vella Lovell
|Heather Davis
|Gabrielle Ruiz
|Valencia Perez
