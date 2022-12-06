Not Available

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

  • Comedy
  • Music

Studio

Black Lamb

Rebecca Bunch is a successful, driven, and possibly crazy young woman who impulsively gives up everything her partnership at a prestigious law firm and her upscale apartment in Manhattan in a desperate attempt to find love and happiness in that exotic hotbed of romance and adventure: suburban West Covina, CA.

Cast

Rachel BloomRebecca Bunch
Donna Lynne ChamplinPaula Proctor
Vincent Rodriguez IIIJosh Chan
Pete GardnerDarryl Whitefeather
Vella LovellHeather Davis
Gabrielle RuizValencia Perez

