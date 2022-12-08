Creativity Tuts

Not Available

I have started making video tutorials back in 2010. My first tutorials were about Java Programming. Gradually my channel started getting more views that motivated me to make more tutorials and to help you guys. I've always had more interest in web than desktop development. As my channel started to progress I've started making videos on Web Design and development. I have created tutorials on Object Oriented PHP, CodeIgniter framework and Backbone.JS. Most viewed videos on my channel so far are Twitter Bootstrap tutorials. When Twitter Bootstrap was released there was not much video content showing people how to go about and integrate Twitter Bootstrap into projects. I used my initiative and created video tutorials on Twitter Bootstrap which received positive feedback, from viewers. This is just the beginning of new era. Contact Details: [email protected]