Based on the classic mystery novels by Maria Lang and starring Wallander's Ola Rapace, Crimes of Passion is a collection of stylish whodunnits set in post-war Sweden. The brainy and beautiful Puck is a university student obsessed with crime novels, so when she finds herself in the middle of mystery and murder, she’s never short on ideas and insights. She’s also in love with fellow academic Einar, who is as drawn to her as he is to medieval history. Together with Einar’s childhood friend, Police Commissioner Christer, they witness the passions, betrayals and intrigue in the lives of respectable and seemingly quiet-living Swedes. Crimes of Passion is set in the magical beauty of the lake region of Bergslagen in south central Sweden. It may be far north on the globe, but given their steamy passions and secret lives, there’s nothing chilly about these characters from Lang’s famous mysteries.