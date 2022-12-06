Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders

Unit Chief Jack Garrett and his International Response Team (IRT), comprised of military hero and profiler Matt Simmons, brilliant tech analyst Russ “Monty” Montgomery and fearless medical examiner Mae Jarvis, are a specialized Division of the FBI tasked with solving crimes and coming to the rescue of Americans who find themselves in danger while abroad.
|Gary Sinise
|Jack Garrett
|Daniel Henney
|Matthew Simmons
|Tyler James Williams
|Russ Montgomery
|Annie Funke
|Mae Jarvis
|Alana de la Garza
|Clara Seger
