Cruel Intentions

At an elite Washington, D.C., college, two ruthless step-siblings will do anything to stay on top of the cutthroat social hierarchy. After a brutal hazing incident threatens the entire Panhellenic system at their school, they'll do whatever is necessary to preserve their power and reputation, even if that means seducing the daughter of the vice president of the United States.
|Sarah Catherine Hook
|Caroline
|Savannah Smith
|Sara Silva
|CeCe
|John Kim
|Blaise
|Sean Patrick Thomas
|Professor Chadwick
