Cruel Intentions

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Sony Pictures Television

At an elite Washington, D.C., college, two ruthless step-siblings will do anything to stay on top of the cutthroat social hierarchy. After a brutal hazing incident threatens the entire Panhellenic system at their school, they'll do whatever is necessary to preserve their power and reputation, even if that means seducing the daughter of the vice president of the United States.

Cast

Sarah Catherine HookCaroline
Savannah Smith
Sara SilvaCeCe
John KimBlaise
Sean Patrick ThomasProfessor Chadwick

Images