CSI: Cyber

The series follows an elite team of FBI Special Agents tasked with investigating cyber crimes in North America. Based out of Quantico, the team is supervised by Avery Ryan a behavioral psychologist turned cyber shrink who established the FBI Cyber Crime division and heads a "hack-for-good" program, a scheme in which the criminals she catches can work for her in lieu of receiving a prison sentence.
|Patricia Arquette
|Special Agent Avery Ryan
|James Van Der Beek
|Elijah Mundo
|Charley Koontz
|Daniel Krumitz
|Shad Moss
|Brody Nelson
|Hayley Kiyoko
|Raven Ramirez
|Ted Danson
|D.B. Russell
