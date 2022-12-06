The third edition of the "CSI" franchise sets up shop in the Big Apple, where taciturn Detective Mac Taylor (Gary Sinise) and his partner, Detective Stella Bonasera (Melina Kanakaredes), lead a crime-solving team. Like his counterparts in Las Vegas and Miami, Taylor knows that people may lie, but the evidence rarely does.
|Carmine Giovinazzo
|Danny Messer
|Anna C. Belknap
|Lindsay Monroe
|Robert Joy
|Sid Hammerback
|A.J. Buckley
|Adam Ross
|Hill Harper
|Sheldon Hawkes
|Eddie Cahill
|Donald Flack, Jr.
View Full Cast >