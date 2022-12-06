Not Available

Curious George

  • Animation
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Imagine Entertainment

George lives to find new things to discover, touch, spill, and chew. Everything is new to George and worth investigating. Of course, in George's hands - all four of them - investigation often leads to unintended consequences! Throughout George's adventures, he encounters and models basic concepts in each of the three content areas.

Cast

Jim CummingsJumpy Squirrel
Jeff BennettThe Man with the Yellow Hat
Rob PaulsenCharkie
Kath SoucieThe Renkins
E.G. DailySteve
Annie MumoloBill

View Full Cast >

Images