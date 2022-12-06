Curious George

George lives to find new things to discover, touch, spill, and chew. Everything is new to George and worth investigating. Of course, in George's hands - all four of them - investigation often leads to unintended consequences! Throughout George's adventures, he encounters and models basic concepts in each of the three content areas.
|Jim Cummings
|Jumpy Squirrel
|Jeff Bennett
|The Man with the Yellow Hat
|Rob Paulsen
|Charkie
|Kath Soucie
|The Renkins
|E.G. Daily
|Steve
|Annie Mumolo
|Bill
View Full Cast >