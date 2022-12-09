Not Available

Cursed

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Arcanum Pictures

Based on the New York Times bestselling book, Cursed is a re-imagination of the Arthurian legend, told through the eyes of Nimue, a young woman with a mysterious gift who is destined to become the powerful (and tragic) Lady of the Lake. After her mother's death, she finds an unexpected partner in Arthur, a humble mercenary, in a quest to find Merlin and deliver an ancient sword. Over the course of her journey, Nimue will become a symbol of courage and rebellion against the terrifying Red Paladins, and their complicit King Uther. Cursed is a coming-of-age story whose themes are familiar to our own time: the obliteration of the natural world, religious terror, senseless war, and finding the courage to lead in the face of the impossible.

Cast

Katherine LangfordNimue
Devon TerrellArthur
Gustaf SkarsgårdMerlin
Daniel Sharman
Shalom Brune-Franklin
Peter Mullan

