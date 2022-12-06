Not Available

Da Vinci's Demons

  • Adventure
  • Drama
  • Fantasy

BBC Worldwide

The series follows the "untold" story of Leonardo Da Vinci: the genius during his early years in Renaissance Florence. As a 25-year old artist, inventor, swordsman, lover, dreamer and idealist, he struggles to live within the confines of his own reality and time as he begins to not only see the future, but invent it.

Cast

Tom RileyLeonardo Da Vinci
Laura HaddockLucrezia Donati
Elliot CowanLorenzo Medici
Gregg ChillinZoroaster
Eros VlahosNico
Blake RitsonGirolamo Riario

