Da Vinci's Demons

The series follows the "untold" story of Leonardo Da Vinci: the genius during his early years in Renaissance Florence. As a 25-year old artist, inventor, swordsman, lover, dreamer and idealist, he struggles to live within the confines of his own reality and time as he begins to not only see the future, but invent it.
|Tom Riley
|Leonardo Da Vinci
|Laura Haddock
|Lucrezia Donati
|Elliot Cowan
|Lorenzo Medici
|Gregg Chillin
|Zoroaster
|Eros Vlahos
|Nico
|Blake Ritson
|Girolamo Riario
