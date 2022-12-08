Not Available

Dandarin~Roudoukijyunkantokukan

  • Drama

Director

Tôya Satô

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Nippon Television Network (NTV)

Labor Standards Inspectors... are you aware of their existence? For the sake of the 52 million actively employed people across the nation, the government had set up this body to help ensure that there is safety at workplaces. Danda Rin, is an example of a very diligent and strict inspector. She doesn't compromise when it comes to the rules.

Cast

Yuko TakeuchiRin Danda
Tori MatsuzakaKazuya Minamisanjo
Kazuki KitamuraIkuo Doteyama
Shunsuke KazamaUmi Kurumizawa
Kenji MizuhashiYuji Onda
Reina TriendlRuriko Komiya

