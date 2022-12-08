Dandarin~Roudoukijyunkantokukan

Labor Standards Inspectors... are you aware of their existence? For the sake of the 52 million actively employed people across the nation, the government had set up this body to help ensure that there is safety at workplaces. Danda Rin, is an example of a very diligent and strict inspector. She doesn't compromise when it comes to the rules.
|Yuko Takeuchi
|Rin Danda
|Tori Matsuzaka
|Kazuya Minamisanjo
|Kazuki Kitamura
|Ikuo Doteyama
|Shunsuke Kazama
|Umi Kurumizawa
|Kenji Mizuhashi
|Yuji Onda
|Reina Triendl
|Ruriko Komiya
