A heartwarming home drama told from the perspective of 11-year-old Kaoru (Nagashima), who says his family is often called weird/unusual. It revolves around the lives of stay-at-home dad (Tamura), lawyer and breadwinner mother (Ito), tomboyish oldest daughter (Uchida) and SNAG oldest son (Tamayama). A mysterious neighbor (Kobayashi) also gets involved.