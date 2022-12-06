Dark Angel

Max is a genetically-enhanced human prototype hunted by her former military handlers through the edgy, underground street life of 21st Century America. Max is aided in her quest - both to avoid capture and reunite with her "siblings" scattered in the aftermath of their escape - by Logan Cale, an idealistic cyber-journalist battling repression and corruption in post-apocalypse..
|Jessica Alba
|Max Guevara
|Michael Weatherly
|Logan Cale
|Valarie Rae Miller
|Cynthia McEachin
|J.C. MacKenzie
|Reagan Ronald
|Jensen Ackles
|Alec McDowell
|Kevin Durand
|Joshua
