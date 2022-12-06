Not Available

Dark Angel

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

20th Century Fox Television

Max is a genetically-enhanced human prototype hunted by her former military handlers through the edgy, underground street life of 21st Century America. Max is aided in her quest - both to avoid capture and reunite with her "siblings" scattered in the aftermath of their escape - by Logan Cale, an idealistic cyber-journalist battling repression and corruption in post-apocalypse..

Cast

Jessica AlbaMax Guevara
Michael WeatherlyLogan Cale
Valarie Rae MillerCynthia McEachin
J.C. MacKenzieReagan Ronald
Jensen AcklesAlec McDowell
Kevin DurandJoshua

Images

