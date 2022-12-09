Dark Chapel

Not Available

Sister Rosaria is working at the village`s local church. Everything has been peaceful and many days of happiness have passed. One day a new priest and a sister arrive...and her happiness is suddenly shattered. The two are imposters, villains on the run for theft and murder. But that isn`t the only problem...the man is a former priest who sexually assaulted sister Rosaria many times in the past. Now, the village`s peace is in her hands; if she doesn`t obey "Father Edwards", he has sworn to kill every single one of the villagers...