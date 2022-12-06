2nd World War, 1941: The crew of the U-boat U 96 runs on Hitler's orders to sea to sink British merchant ships. There are also some obstacles to overcome, even the opponents are well equipped! Then they received orders to pass through Gibraltar to enter a new port, which seems to be impossible ...
|Jürgen Prochnow
|Kommandant („Der Alte“)
|Hubertus Bengsch
|1. Wachoffizier
|Klaus Wennemann
|Leitender Ingenieur
|Herbert Grönemeyer
|Leutnant Werner
|Martin Semmelrogge
|2. Wachoffizier
|Uwe Ochsenknecht
|Bootsmann Lamprecht
