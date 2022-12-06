Not Available

Das Boot

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Drama

Bavaria Film

2nd World War, 1941: The crew of the U-boat U 96 runs on Hitler's orders to sea to sink British merchant ships. There are also some obstacles to overcome, even the opponents are well equipped! Then they received orders to pass through Gibraltar to enter a new port, which seems to be impossible ...

Jürgen ProchnowKommandant („Der Alte“)
Hubertus Bengsch1. Wachoffizier
Klaus WennemannLeitender Ingenieur
Herbert GrönemeyerLeutnant Werner
Martin Semmelrogge2. Wachoffizier
Uwe OchsenknechtBootsmann Lamprecht

