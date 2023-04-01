Not Available

Dead Ringers

  • Drama
  • Mystery

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Annapurna Television

Elliot and Beverly Mantle are twins who share everything: Drugs, lovers, and an unapologetic desire to do whatever it takes—including pushing the boundaries on medical ethics—in an effort to challenge antiquated practices and bring women’s healthcare to the forefront. A modern take on David Cronenberg’s 1988 thriller.

Cast

Rachel WeiszElliot Mantle / Beverly Mantle
Emily MeadeSusan
Poppy LiuGreta
Aaron Dean EisenbergJeremy
Tia BarrKimberly Swansel
Jennifer EhleRebecca

