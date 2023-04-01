Dead Ringers

Elliot and Beverly Mantle are twins who share everything: Drugs, lovers, and an unapologetic desire to do whatever it takes—including pushing the boundaries on medical ethics—in an effort to challenge antiquated practices and bring women’s healthcare to the forefront. A modern take on David Cronenberg’s 1988 thriller.
|Rachel Weisz
|Elliot Mantle / Beverly Mantle
|Emily Meade
|Susan
|Poppy Liu
|Greta
|Aaron Dean Eisenberg
|Jeremy
|Tia Barr
|Kimberly Swansel
|Jennifer Ehle
|Rebecca
