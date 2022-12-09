Set in a dark, heightened world against the backdrop of late 80s counter culture, "Deadly Class" follows the story of Marcus, a teen living on the streets who is recruited into Kings Dominion, an elite private academy where the world’s top crime families send their next generations. Maintaining his moral code while surviving a ruthless curriculum, vicious social cliques and his own adolescent uncertainties soon proves to be vital.
|Benjamin Wadsworth
|Marcus Lopez
|Lana Condor
|Saya Kuroki
|María Gabriela de Faría
|Maria Salazar
|Benedict Wong
|Master Lin
|Liam James
|Billy
|Luke Tennie
|Willie Lewis
