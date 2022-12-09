Not Available

Deadly Class

  • Drama
  • Crime
  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

AGBO

Set in a dark, heightened world against the backdrop of late 80s counter culture, "Deadly Class" follows the story of Marcus, a teen living on the streets who is recruited into Kings Dominion, an elite private academy where the world’s top crime families send their next generations. Maintaining his moral code while surviving a ruthless curriculum, vicious social cliques and his own adolescent uncertainties soon proves to be vital.

Cast

Benjamin WadsworthMarcus Lopez
Lana CondorSaya Kuroki
María Gabriela de FaríaMaria Salazar
Benedict WongMaster Lin
Liam JamesBilly
Luke TennieWillie Lewis

Images

