Death in Paradise

Detective Inspector Richard Poole is transferred to Sainte Marie, an island in the Caribbean. Totally unsuited to the Caribbean way of life, Richard hates the sun, sea and sand and isn't used to the Sainte Marie style of policing. Working with the exotic Camille each week Richard investigates intricate and intriguing murders.
|Ardal O'Hanlon
|DI Jack Mooney
|Joséphine Jobert
|DS Florence Cassell
|Tobi Bakare
|Officer JP Hooper
|Shyko Amos
|Officer Ruby Patterson
|Don Warrington
|Commissioner Selwyn Patterson
|Élisabeth Bourgine
|Catherine Bordey
