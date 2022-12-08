Not Available

Death in Paradise

  • Adventure
  • Crime
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Red Planet Pictures

Detective Inspector Richard Poole is transferred to Sainte Marie, an island in the Caribbean. Totally unsuited to the Caribbean way of life, Richard hates the sun, sea and sand and isn't used to the Sainte Marie style of policing. Working with the exotic Camille each week Richard investigates intricate and intriguing murders.

Cast

Ardal O'HanlonDI Jack Mooney
Joséphine JobertDS Florence Cassell
Tobi BakareOfficer JP Hooper
Shyko AmosOfficer Ruby Patterson
Don WarringtonCommissioner Selwyn Patterson
Élisabeth BourgineCatherine Bordey

View Full Cast >

Images

10 More Images