Dévisagés

  • Documentary

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

In a society where appearance matters a lot, losing the identity of one’s own face and body can be one of the greatest tragedies imaginable. This unique documentary series shows the challenges faced by five disfigured survivors for whom the nightmare became reality. It tries to understand how these affected and fragile people rebuilt themselves, how they learned to love life again and how they kept hope for the future.

Cast

Simon BessetteHimself
Florianne PaquinHerself
Francis LangevinHimself

