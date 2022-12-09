In a society where appearance matters a lot, losing the identity of one’s own face and body can be one of the greatest tragedies imaginable. This unique documentary series shows the challenges faced by five disfigured survivors for whom the nightmare became reality. It tries to understand how these affected and fragile people rebuilt themselves, how they learned to love life again and how they kept hope for the future.
|Simon Bessette
|Himself
|Florianne Paquin
|Herself
|Francis Langevin
|Himself
