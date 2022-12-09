Sometimes, a single unexpected event can irreversibly alter one's life. What would happen, if one day you were to wake up and discover, that you don't know who you are, who you love or care about? Is fate cruel enough to take everything, including your identity and memories? How can you piece together your new life, when you're missing the building elements of who you are?
|Maja Ostaszewska
|Anna Nowak
|Maciej Zakościelny
|Michał Wolski
|Adam Woronowicz
|Jan Artman
|Magdalena Poplawska
|Marta Artman
|Sonia Bohosiewicz
|Wanda Jureczko
|Michał Czernecki
|Piotr Sadzik
