Diagnosis

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Sometimes, a single unexpected event can irreversibly alter one's life. What would happen, if one day you were to wake up and discover, that you don't know who you are, who you love or care about? Is fate cruel enough to take everything, including your identity and memories? How can you piece together your new life, when you're missing the building elements of who you are?

Cast

Maja OstaszewskaAnna Nowak
Maciej ZakościelnyMichał Wolski
Adam WoronowiczJan Artman
Magdalena PoplawskaMarta Artman
Sonia BohosiewiczWanda Jureczko
Michał CzerneckiPiotr Sadzik

