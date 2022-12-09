Die Wege des Herrn

The story centers on a family of priests: Johannes, Elisabeth and their sons August and Christian. Johannes is God-like to his sons - he gives, loves, and punishes. His favoritism for August and his disappointment with Christian forces both into making desperate choices in order to either gain his love or break free from him.
|Simon Sears
|Christian
|Morten Hee Andersen
|August
|Ann Eleonora Jørgensen
|Elisabeth
|Fanny Louise Bernth
|Emilie
|Johanne Dal-Lewkovitch
|Naja
|Camilla Lau
|Amira
