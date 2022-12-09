Not Available

Die Wege des Herrn

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Danmarks Radio (DR)

The story centers on a family of priests: Johannes, Elisabeth and their sons August and Christian. Johannes is God-like to his sons - he gives, loves, and punishes. His favoritism for August and his disappointment with Christian forces both into making desperate choices in order to either gain his love or break free from him.

Cast

Simon SearsChristian
Morten Hee AndersenAugust
Ann Eleonora JørgensenElisabeth
Fanny Louise BernthEmilie
Johanne Dal-LewkovitchNaja
Camilla LauAmira

