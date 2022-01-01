Not Available

Dirty Sexy Funny is a British television comedy series which first aired in April 2010 on the Comedy Central channel. It stars Olivia Lee. In the show, Lee takes on an array of personas which include a woman with obsessive-compulsive disorder who is interviewing potential flatmates for her apartment; a nightclub promotions girl who cordons off public walkways, preventing pedestrians from accessing it and professes to them that the walkway leads to a nightclub; a temp on her first day in the office who always uses a loud pencil sharpener and keeps asking "Is everything alright?" and a mother who returns 'faulty electrical equipment' to a shop and complains that they don't work. The items in question are plays on words. For example, in the first episode, she takes a live white mouse to the shop as opposed to a computer mouse. Another of her characters is Miss Single, a delusional histrionic who attaches herself to men she has never met before, in each case claiming to be in a relationship with him. It was originally to be aired in October 2009, but was aired on 8 March 2010. In 2012, Lee joined the cast of Balls of Steel Australia's second series where she plays a similar role.