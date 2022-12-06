Dirty Sexy Money

When Nick's father mysteriously dies in a plane crash, he agrees to take his position as the Darling family's lawyer, while trying to discover who committed the murder. The Darlings, the richest family in New York, constantly rely on Nick to solve their problems. Nick struggles to balance his morals and family life while dealing with the demands of the Darlings.
|Peter Krause
|Nick George
|Donald Sutherland
|Patrick "Tripp" Darling III
|William Baldwin
|Patrick Darling
|Natalie Zea
|Karen Darling
|Glenn Fitzgerald
|Reverend Brian Darling
|Seth Gabel
|Jeremy Darling
