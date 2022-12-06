Not Available

Dirty Sexy Money

  • Comedy
  • Drama

When Nick's father mysteriously dies in a plane crash, he agrees to take his position as the Darling family's lawyer, while trying to discover who committed the murder. The Darlings, the richest family in New York, constantly rely on Nick to solve their problems. Nick struggles to balance his morals and family life while dealing with the demands of the Darlings.

Peter KrauseNick George
Donald SutherlandPatrick "Tripp" Darling III
William BaldwinPatrick Darling
Natalie ZeaKaren Darling
Glenn FitzgeraldReverend Brian Darling
Seth GabelJeremy Darling

