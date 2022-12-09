Disenchantment

The series follows the story of Bean, an alcoholic princess, her elf companion Elfo, and her "personal demon" Luci, who live in a medieval kingdom known as Beanlandia. The series is Matt Groening's first production for Netflix; he previously created The Simpsons and Futurama for 20th Century Fox Television.
|Abbi Jacobson
|Princess Bean (voice)
|Eric André
|Luci (voice)
|Nat Faxon
|Elfo (voice)
|John DiMaggio
|King Zøg (voice)
|Tress MacNeille
|Queen Oona / Prince Derek (voice)
|Matt Berry
|Prince Merkimer (voice)
