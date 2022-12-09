Not Available

Disenchantment

  • Animation
  • Comedy
  • Fantasy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

The ULULU Company

The series follows the story of Bean, an alcoholic princess, her elf companion Elfo, and her "personal demon" Luci, who live in a medieval kingdom known as Beanlandia. The series is Matt Groening's first production for Netflix; he previously created The Simpsons and Futurama for 20th Century Fox Television.

Cast

Abbi JacobsonPrincess Bean (voice)
Eric AndréLuci (voice)
Nat FaxonElfo (voice)
John DiMaggioKing Zøg (voice)
Tress MacNeilleQueen Oona / Prince Derek (voice)
Matt BerryPrince Merkimer (voice)

View Full Cast >

Images