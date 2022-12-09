Dix pour cent

Mathias, Andrea Gabriel and Arlette are the four pillars of a prestigious talent agency. They are a talented professional family, under the paternal authority of the founder of ASK, the Samuel Kerr Agency. The sudden death of Samuel falter this fragile balance. Will they succeed in saving the agency and to the challenge of pleasing their " stars"?
|Camille Cottin
|Andréa Martel
|Thibault de Montalembert
|Mathias Barneville
|Grégory Montel
|Gabriel Sarda
|Fanny Sidney
|Camille Valentini
|Nicolas Maury
|Hervé André-Jezack
|Laure Calamy
|Noémie Leclerc
View Full Cast >