Doctor Prisoner

  • Drama
  • Crime

Director

Hwang In-hyuk

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Jidam Inc.

An ace doctor in a university hospital is wrongfully accused of a medical malpractice incident and gets ousted from the hospital. He then applies to work at a prison, where he plans to make personal connections with all the big shots in prison with the ultimate goal of getting revenge against the hospital that kicked him out.

Cast

Kim Byung-ChulSun Min-Sik
 Choi Won-YoungLee Jae-Joon
Park Eun-seokLee Jae-Hwan
Lee Da-inLee Jae-In
Lee Min-YoungBok Hye-Soo
Lee Jun-hyeokKo Young-Cheol

