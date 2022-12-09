Doctor Prisoner

An ace doctor in a university hospital is wrongfully accused of a medical malpractice incident and gets ousted from the hospital. He then applies to work at a prison, where he plans to make personal connections with all the big shots in prison with the ultimate goal of getting revenge against the hospital that kicked him out.
|Kim Byung-Chul
|Sun Min-Sik
|Choi Won-Young
|Lee Jae-Joon
|Park Eun-seok
|Lee Jae-Hwan
|Lee Da-in
|Lee Jae-In
|Lee Min-Young
|Bok Hye-Soo
|Lee Jun-hyeok
|Ko Young-Cheol
