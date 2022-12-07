Young and beautiful Lara is loved by three men: a revolutionary, a mogul, and a doctor. Their lives become intertwined with the drama of Russian revolution. Doctor Zhivago is still married when he meets Lara. Their love story is unfolding against the backdrop of revolution which affects the doctor's career, his family, and his love to Lara.
|Hans Matheson
|Yuri Zhivago
|Keira Knightley
|Lara Antipova
|Sam Neill
|Victor Komarovsky
|Bill Paterson
|Alexander Gromyko
|Celia Imrie
|Anna Gromyko
|Maryam d'Abo
|Amalia Guishar
