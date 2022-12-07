Not Available

Doctor Zhivago

  • Drama

Director

Giacomo Campiotti

Studio

Granada Film Productions

Young and beautiful Lara is loved by three men: a revolutionary, a mogul, and a doctor. Their lives become intertwined with the drama of Russian revolution. Doctor Zhivago is still married when he meets Lara. Their love story is unfolding against the backdrop of revolution which affects the doctor's career, his family, and his love to Lara.

Cast

Hans MathesonYuri Zhivago
Keira KnightleyLara Antipova
Sam NeillVictor Komarovsky
Bill PatersonAlexander Gromyko
Celia ImrieAnna Gromyko
Maryam d'AboAmalia Guishar

