Dog with a Blog

  • Comedy
  • Family
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Avery Jennings and Tyler James are step-siblings who are complete opposites. The family faces an even bigger adjustment when their new dog, Stan, can talk and also has a blog, unbeknownst to the family. Stan uses his blog to discuss the happenings in the Jennings-James household. Avery and Tyler later learn of Stan's talking ability and agree to keep it a secret from their parents.

Cast

G. HanneliusAvery Jennings
Blake MichaelTyler James
Francesca CapaldiChloe James
Regan BurnsBennett James
Beth LittlefordEllen Jennings
Olivia HoltWacky Jackie

